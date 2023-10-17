Live
- Warangal: Niveditha leaves audience spellbound
- Jaya Jaya Hey Mahishasura Mardini Ramya Kapardini Shaila Suthe
- Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees
- NewsClick UAPA case: SC to consider listing plea of founder Purkayastha
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari funds fault with police for stopping TDP's Sanghibhava Yatra
- National award to folk poet, singer
- HC asks Centre on surrogacy law: Explain exclusion of single, unmarried women
- Former MLA Revuri quits BJP, joining Congress
- Sapling plantation to curb pollution in winters
- Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Celebrates the Festive Season with a Grand Cake Mixing Ceremony
Just In
TNSF urges govt to conduct 3rd phase of Eamcet counselling
Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) Kurnool parliament general secretary Boggula Praveen said that more than 13,000 students are waiting for Eamcet counselling.
Kurnool: Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) Kurnool parliament general secretary Boggula Praveen said that more than 13,000 students are waiting for Eamcet counselling.
He demanded the YSRCP government to immediately conduct 3rd phase of Eamcet counselling and save the bright future of students. With that demand, Praveen along with the other leaders of federation submitted a representation to District Revenue Officer (DRO) Madhusudhan Rao on Monday.
Speaking to media persons, Praveen alleged that the students who got seats at faraway colleges in the first counselling have cancelled and waiting for the third counselling so that they will get seat at the nearest colleges.
The government instead of conducting counselling, had conducted spot admissions doing great injustice to students. Every year the government was conducting counselling in three phases but this year the counselling was conducted in two phases, he said.
He urged the government to immediately conduct the counselling and save the students from taking the extreme steps.