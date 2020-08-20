Tobacco Board fixes 115 million kg production for Andhra Pradesh 

Guntur: The Tobacco Board general body meeting held on Tuesday at board office in Guntur on Tuesday fixed 115 million kgs of tobacco production for Andhra Pradesh during this season.

Taking indents of ITA, demand in the domestic and international markets into consideration, the board meeting took this decision. Tobacco consumption has been falling due to reduction of cigarette consumption caused by closure of shops due to lockdown. Falling of tobacco prices during this season is one of the reasons for reduction of crop size for tobacco.

During the last season, the board had permitted 136 million kgs in the state. The board is feeling that if production is reduced demand will increase for tobacco and the farmers will get a better price.

MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Tobacco Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu, Board Executive Director Muthuraj, secretary K Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner PS Pradyumna, Union Ministry of Commerce secretary Neetika Bansal and ITA president Maddi Venkateswara Rao were among those who participated in tbe meeting.

