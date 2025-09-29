Today’s Alankaram: Sri Saraswathi Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: On the eighth day of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi will appear in the sacred form of Sri Saraswathi Devi Avataram on Ashvayuja Shuddha Saptami (Monday, September 29).

This day holds special significance as it coincides with Moola Nakshatra, regarded as the birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga. According to legends, the Goddess, who destroyed evil forces in her earlier manifestations as Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati, blesses devotees in the form of Saraswathi on this auspicious day.

Goddess Saraswathi is revered as the embodiment of wisdom and knowledge. Devotees believe that worshipping her removes ignorance, sharpens intellect, and ensures success in education and learning.

Students in particular consider this darshan highly auspicious, as it is said to bestow clarity, memory power, and academic excellence.