Live
- Moody’s affirms India’s Baa3 rating with stable outlook
- Apple Diwali Sale 2025: Discounts on iPhone 17, MacBook, iPad, AirPods and More
- Asia Cup row: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia asks PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to promptly return trophy and medals
- Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed RBI Deputy Governor
- Govt gets 3,000 complaints of misleading discounts after GST cuts
- Posters demanding Vijay’s arrest appear in Karur after stampede tragedy during TVK rally
- Sanjay Jaiswal threatens Rs 132.24 crore defamation suit against Prashant Kishor
- Credit war erupts over UNSESCO Heritage tag for Bengal's Durga Puja, TMC rejects PM Modi’s claim
- Stay Energised With These Nutrient-Rich Foods During Fasting
- Despite rising power demand in Durga Puja, Tripura continues electricity supply to B'desh: Minister
Today’s Alankaram: Sri Saraswathi Devi Avataram
Vijayawada: On the eighth day of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri,...
Vijayawada: On the eighth day of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi will appear in the sacred form of Sri Saraswathi Devi Avataram on Ashvayuja Shuddha Saptami (Monday, September 29).
This day holds special significance as it coincides with Moola Nakshatra, regarded as the birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga. According to legends, the Goddess, who destroyed evil forces in her earlier manifestations as Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati, blesses devotees in the form of Saraswathi on this auspicious day.
Goddess Saraswathi is revered as the embodiment of wisdom and knowledge. Devotees believe that worshipping her removes ignorance, sharpens intellect, and ensures success in education and learning.
Students in particular consider this darshan highly auspicious, as it is said to bestow clarity, memory power, and academic excellence.