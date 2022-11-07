Tollywood actor Ali takes charge as chairman of AP Electronic Media Advisor

Tollywood actor Ali took charge as AP Electronic Media Advisor. Speaking to media on this occasion, he said that he will do full justice to the trust reposed in him by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that CM Jagan has fulfilled all his promises and there is no need to pay attention to the opposition's criticisms.

Ali said Chief Minister YS Jagan is a leader who has a big heart and is doing everything the people want and will return to power in 2024.

"The expansion of roads is something that happens everywhere and everyone should aspire for development. We should be happy when we are doing good for the people." Ali said.