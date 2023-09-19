Tollywood producer Suresh Babu reacts to Naidu arrest, says film industry has political affiliations

Live
Tollywood Producer Suresh Babu has expressed his views on the arrest of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. He stated that the Telugu film industry is not associated with any political leaders or parties. According to him, cinema is an art form and it should not be intertwined with personal lives or political affiliations. He emphasized that his personal involvement in politics is separate from the film industry and should be considered as his personal matter.
Suresh Babu also mentioned that there is no need for the film industry to respond to personal matters related to politics. He clarified that the Telugu film industry has had the cooperation and support of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers as well as the current Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He acknowledged the contributions made by Chief Ministers like NTR and Chenna Reddy, who have played a role in the development of Telugu cinema.
It is known there were debates over the response from the film industry over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development case.