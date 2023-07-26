Tomato prices reaches all time high Annamayya district, turns boon for farmers

The price of tomatoes grown in Annamayya district has reached record highs, making it the highest in the country. On Tuesday, tomato prices in Madanapalle, Gurramkonda, and many market yards in the district were reported to be as high as Rs. 140 per kg. The cost of a 30 kg tomato crate reached Rs. 4200. This has brought joy to the farmers in the region.



In the western regions of the district, particularly in Pileru, Madanapalle, and Tamballapalle constituencies, there has been a significant tomato yield. Just a week ago, the price of a tomato crate was around Rs. 3500 to Rs. 3800, but the recent surge in prices during Tuesday's auctions surprised everyone. Tomato crop yields are decreasing day by day, leading to rising market prices.

Approximately 945 quintals of tomatoes were brought to the market in the district, with the first variety being sold at Rs. 140 per kg, the second type at Rs. 110 per kg, and the third type also at Rs. 110 per kg. Large-scale traders from other states have come to the district and settled here, buying tomatoes from the market and exporting them to their respective states. It is worth noting that tomato prices are now higher than apple prices in the country. Business circles predict that tomato prices may rise further to Rs. 5000 in the coming days, depending on market demand.

These record-high prices for tomatoes indicate a significant market trend, with traders and farmers benefiting from the increased value. However, it is important to consider the impact on consumers and the overall availability and affordability of tomatoes in the region.