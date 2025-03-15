Tomato processing unit to be ready in six months: Bharath

Kurnool : The Andhra Pradesh government is taking significant steps to set up an integrated tomato processing unit within six months, said minister for industries, commerce, and food processing, TG Bharath.

On Friday, Minister Bharath performed the bhumi puja for the Rs 11 crore integrated tomato processing unit at Doodekonda village of Kothiralla gram panchayat in Pattikonda mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharath said that Kurnool MP and Pattikonda MLA had brought the proposal to the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s attention, which he promptly approved. The necessary funds have been allocated, and AP Food Processing Society CEO and contractors have been directed to ensure the project’s completion within six months. If completed on time, the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the unit.

The Rs 11 crore project is expected to provide direct employment to 32 people and indirect employment to 100 individuals. The unit will manufacture tomato-based products such as tomato ketchup, tomato paste, and tomato pickles.

The minister emphasised the importance of quality and consistency in tomato-based products and advised farmers to cultivate a specific tomato variety suitable for processing. He also directed agricultural officials to raise awareness among farmers about these requirements.

The unit will have the capacity to process 10-15 metric tonnes of tomato pulp daily and 5 metric tonnes through dehydration. If tomatoes are unavailable, the facility can also process mangoes, bananas, papayas, and guavas.

Bharath assured that this unit would prevent wastage of tomatoes and provide a stable market for farmers. He expressed confidence that once the income from this unit increases, private investors will also come forward to establish similar facilities.

Industries minister said that food processing units receive substantial incentives from both Central and state governments. The Chief Minister has set a target of attracting Rs 30,000 crore in industrial investments over the next five years. He said during a recent visit to Dubai, he had met several industrialists and invited them to invest in Andhra Pradesh’s food processing sector.

He also spoke of the ongoing efforts to develop Orvakal Industrial Park, established during 2014-2019 under the previous TDP government. A steel plant within this industrial park is set to commence operations on March 19, providing large-scale employment opportunities and preventing migration.

District collector P Ranjith Basha stated that the government is committed to supporting tomato farmers in the region. Of the total 1.2 lakh hectare under tomato cultivation in the state, around 7,900 hectare is in Kurnool district, with 30-40 per cent concentrated in Pattikonda.

The processing unit will help farmers by converting excess produce into various marketable products, thereby ensuring better profitability. The unit will also provide awareness programmes for farmers on maximising profits through processed products.

Dr Geddam Shekhar Babu, CEO of AP Food Processing Society, stated that the Rs 11 crore project is being executed with significant grants from the Central and state governments. The construction will be completed within six months, making the facility available for public use at the earliest.

MP Bastipati Nagaraju, MLA K E Shyam Kumar, Valmiki Sangham, chairman Bojjamma, Pattikonda, RDO Bharat, district TDP president Tikka Reddy, Tuggali Nagendra, and several other officials and public representatives attended the programme.