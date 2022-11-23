Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Guarana Ayyalu is likely to join Jana Sena Party soon. He also worked with Chiranjeevi during the Prajarajyam days

2. The cell created under the environment, forests, science, and technology dept will coordinate in preparation of the climate change state action plan, and identify projects and schemes for implementation of the action plan, among other tasks

3. Andhra Pradesh Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao warned of stringent action if payments are collected from patients who are being treated under the Aarogyasri scheme

4. Simhachalam lands are to be protected by raising a compound wall While stretches of the hill area already have the wall, parts of it are yet to be constructed Construction of a compound wall aims at making Simhachalam properties encroachment-free

5. The Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) has acquired two more fogging machines to contain the mosquito menace.



















