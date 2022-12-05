Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu to participate in an all-party meeting on the G-20 summit.

2. The youths who went fishing at the Polavaram project in a boat faced a terrible incident as the boat they are traveling overturned. Going into the details, five youths who had gone fishing in the Polavaram project yesterday evening were going in the vicinity of the spillway when the boat overturned due to the surge of water.

3. Likely to discuss the implementation of more welfare schemes The ruling YSRCP also mulls steps to garner the support of BCS

4. President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Tirumala for the first time in his official capacity to offer prayers at the Tirumala temple. On departing from Visakhapatnam on a special flight to Renigunta.

5. Farmers can get several services from getting seeds to finding marketing opportunities for the crops in one place Further, integrated testing labs have become useful for farmers In Tirupati district, so far four labs were set up while two more will be inaugurated soon





























