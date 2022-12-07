Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today













1. Andhra Pradesh government is geared up to meet the likely impact of the Mandous cyclone. The name Mandous, which is given by the United Arab Emirates, means a treasure box.













2. Here is good news for the unemployed youth of Annamayya district as the administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of a Mega Job Mela by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in association with local representatives at the Polytechnic College in Rayachoti on December 9.

3. All arrangements are in place for the mega meet being organized by the YSRCP 85,000 people are expected to attend Sources say CM will highlight the measures taken by his govt for the BCs as well to be taken in future

4. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath attends the program as the chief guest Says that doctors play a crucial role in saving people's life and there's a need to overcome stress through sports The champions team was felicitated and a trophy was handed over to them

5. Sources say the amount has been 'adjusted' by the Union govt towards some liabilities dated back to state bifurcation Staff of at least five depts in the state Secretariat has not yet gotten their salary for Nov so far With the state govt exhausting its annual borrowing limit of Rs 48,000 cr even before the 3rd quarter, there is no scope for open market borrowing











