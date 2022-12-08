Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that he had fulfilled 90 percent of his promises to the BCS. In the last three years, he said as many as 82,000 BCs were given political empowerment, beginning with cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad members, sarpanches, ward members, municipal councilors, and in nominated positions.





2. Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday said that the attitude of the Andhra Pradesh Government hurt him when the petition filed by him on the issue of the division of AP was heard in the Supreme Court.





3. CPI (Maoist) Pedabayalu Area Committee member Killo Indu alias Gemmeli Bharati of Korukonda Dalam (Platoon) along with 34 armed militia members surrendered before Alluri District Superintendent of Police S Sathish Kumar at his office in Paderu on Wednesday





4. The Agriculture department officials suggest the farmers suspend their agriculture operations until December 10 Paddy has been cultivated in the district and 80 percent of harvesting has been completed The rest 20 percent of harvesting has been stopped due to the threat of cyclone





5. BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has demanded that the State government release a white paper on activities taken up by it for the development of Backward Classes in the state.





































