Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh: TTD said that the special entrance darshan tickets of Rs. 300 for December 16 and 31 will be released online on December 13th at 9 am on the TTD website.





2. The Meteorological Department said that Surface circulation will emerge in South Andaman Sea on the 13th of this month due to this effect.





3. The tanks, streams, and rivulets in the district are brimming with huge inflows as incessant rains induced by cyclone Mandous lashed the erstwhile YSR district for the last two days.





4. Those who studied only 10th standard or Intermediate have been enrolled as voters for Graduates' constituency polls, says senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu





5. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is intending to spread its party activities from Hyderabad to other parts of India is planning to construct an office in Vijayawada.











































