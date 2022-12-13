Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the 3D digital mammography machine at Natco Cancer Centre at GGH in Guntur city on Monday.





2. Tirupati: The continuous rains add to the dismay of daily labourers for the fourth day The CM holds video conference with the Collectors of cyclone-affected districts and asks them to act with humanity in paying the compensation





3. Vijayawada (NTR District): Nataraj Music and Dance Academy has organized two-day dance festival 'Amaravathi Nrithyotsav' at Siddhartha auditorium here...





4 . As per the directives of the Commissioner of Endowment department, the Annavaram temple authorities are planning to introduce a buffet system to devotees before the Sankranti festival in 2023.





5. Andhra Pradesh Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar assured that they would come to the rescue of farmers, who were affected and lost their crops due to Cyclone Mandous.















































