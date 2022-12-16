Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Man Prabhuthvam program to explain the welfare development schemes undertaken by the YSRCP government in the state and seek blessings of people.





2. The world-famous Hindu religious organisation, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, is undoubtedly the epitome of Hindu Sanatan Dharma Prachara, JEO (E & H) Sada Bhargavi said.





3. The five-day relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha began on grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam here on Thursday.





4. The State government has been implementing various schemes like YSR Aasara, YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Cheyutha etc to empower women and to provide them livelihood, SERP CEO A Md Imtiaz said.





5. Elon University president Constance Connie Ledoux Book explains how their university is transforming in line with the new age learning system



























