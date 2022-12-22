Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tummalagunta on Thursday to pay tributes to Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's father Mani Reddy who died recently.





2. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Vizianagaram district on Thursday on a three-day tour. He would tour in Rajam, Bobbili and Vizianagaram Assembly constituencies on December 22, 23 and 24. The cadre here is expecting that their leader's tour would definitely help the party to gain strength.





3. The ongoing low pressure over the East Equatorial region, adjoining the Indian Ocean, has turned into a severe depression on Wednesday. It will move northwestward and strengthen as a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday.





4. One worker went missing and five others sustained severe injuries in a major fire that broke out at a chemical factory at Pentapadu village of Prattipadu mandal in West Godavari district on Wednesday.





5. Andhra Pradesh: Special Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Neerabh Kumar Prasad made it clear that the State government was going to implement a ban on plastic flex banners from January 26 next year.



























