Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condoled the death of versatile artist and former Lok Sabha member Kaikala Satyanarayana. CM Jagan praised Kaikala as a great person who played different roles with vivid expressions from mythology to crime thrillers.





2. Bharti Airtel, the country's leading telecommunications service provider, has announced the launch of state-of-the-art 5G Plus services in Vizag from Thursday. Sivan Bhargava, CEO of Airtel AP, Telangana revealed that the company will make its 5G network available to the users in Visakhapatnam in a phased manner.





3. The three-day tour of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Vizianagaram district is started on Thursday with roadshow and public meeting in Rajam Assembly constituency. The cadres in huge numbers welcomed their leader all the way from Visakhapatnam airport to Rajam.





4. Andhra Pradesh receives three energy awards in 15th Enertia Awards Summit in New on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh was selected as the best state in the country in respect of energy infrastructure and development and APTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) as the best transmission utility in the country.





5. Department of Applied Mathematics of SPMVV celebrated National Mathematics Day commemorating the birth anniversary of eminent mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan here on Thursday.



























