Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders banning public meetings and rallies on roada and suggested that alternative places should be selected other than on State, Municipal and Panchayat Raj roads.





2. Minister for Tourism R K Roja alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for Kandukuru and Guntur stampede deaths. She said that they will appeal to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for an inquiry on both the incidents demanding action against those responsible for the deaths.





3. SCR Vijayawada division earned gross revenue of Rs 1,363.33 crore from October to December 2022 as against Rs 854.05 crore for the corresponding period of last year, which is 60 per cent more





4. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Nellore in February for inaugurating the Jagananna houses in the district.





5. AP Mahila Commizion chairperson Vasidreddy Padma said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Vuyyur Charitable Trust chairman Vuyyur Srinivas should be held responsible for the death of three women in the stampede that took place at Vikas Nagar in Guntur city on Sunday.



























