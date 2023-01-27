Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh: The Indian Meteorological Department said that the surface circulation is continuing in southeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to the east equatorial region due to which low pressure area will be formed in the same area on Friday.





2. Huge fire broke out at Penuganchiprolu Sri Lakshmi Tirupathamma temple premises in NTR District at on Friday early hours.





3. Adari Anand Kumar was appointed as chairman of Visakha Dairy here on Thursday. The decision was made in the dairy's board of directors meeting. Senior director Reddy Ramakrishna proposed the name of Adari Anand Kumar as the next chairman of the dairy, while the board and other directors unanimously approved his name.





4. Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy said that all human beings on the earth are equal in the face of God. He may be a scholar or an illiterate or born in a high family or in a common family, but all are equal before the God.





5. Akhila Bharata Kisan Samstha, Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' bodies took out a tractor and bike rally in Ongole on Thursday, in protest of the failure of the Union government in fulfilling the written promises made to the farmers.



























