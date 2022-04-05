Top priority being given to protect law & order: DIG

Kurnool: Kurnool range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police S Senthil Kumar said that top priority will be given to protect the law and order in the district. He along with the SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy and ASP Tuhin Sinha addressed a media conference at his office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Senthil Kumar said that earlier Kurnool and Kadapa were in Kurnool range. As part of district reorganisation, two more districts Nandyal and Annamayya have been added to Kurnool and Kadapa districts. He said the police were always in the service of the people and every complainant that comes to the police station would be received in a friendly manner and their problems would be resolved on priority basis. He appealed to women to mandatorily download the Disha app introduced by the state government to save themselves from problem or in need of emergency help.

He stated the department was taking stringent measures to put a full stop on women atrocities. Sethil Kumar said the grievances received in the Spandana programme would be resolved on priority basis. Stringent measures would be taken to restrict manufacturing of illicit liquor in forest areas, he said and added the SEB officials were continuously conducting raids on the illicit liquor manufacturing units. Lauding the efforts of SEB officials, the DIG said that the police were initiating stringent steps on illegal transportation of liquor at the interstate and inter-district border check posts. The DIG said that the repeated offenders would be booked under PD Act. Regional Vigilance and Enforcement officer Tirumaleshwar Reddy, DSPs Venkataramaiah, Yugandar Babu, Iliyaz Basha and Ravindra Reddy were also present.