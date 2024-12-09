Top priority to housing for poor, says Parthasarathy

Vijayawada: The State government has been giving top priority to con-struct houses for the poor in the State. After assuming charge, the NDA-led government speeded up the ongoing PMAY-1 scheme to complete one lakh houses and keys of the completed houses will be handed over to the benefi-ciaries in a mega function soon.

The government has completed 80,000 houses and the remaining 20,000 houses are in the final stage and would be completed at the earliest.

Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathi said in a state-ment here on Sunday that nearly Rs 450 crore has been spent in the past six months for the completion of houses. As part of infrastructure to the layouts, electrification was completed to nearly 18,000 houses and formation of roads is in progress.

Minister Parthasarathy who reviewed the progress of the works after field visits to observe the construction works with higher officials instructed them to complete the tar-gets within stipulated time.

He visited NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Tirupati and Bapatla dis-tricts along with officials and local people’s representatives and created confidence in beneficiaries and issued instruc-tions to the construction agencies.

Ajay Jain, Special chief secretary of Housing has been continuously reviewing the scheme and instructing the dis-trict level officials from time to time. As per his instruc-tions all District Collectors are reviewing the activity to avoid delay in construction of houses.

Rajababu, Managing Director of AP State Housing Corpo-ration, reviewed the work with grass-root level officers and issued necessary suggestions and instructions to the officers to speed up the construction works.

Parthasarathy appealed to Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal to allocate funds for creation of infrastructure works to the layouts.

He met with the Union Minister at a meeting on Saturday in Vijayawada. Pardhasarathy highlighted the need for creation of infra works in layouts.

Union Minister Manohar Lal assured the Housing Minister of allocation of funds for infrastructure development in the layouts in the Union budget for 2025-2026.