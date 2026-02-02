Thumbay University Hospital Performs First Advanced Heart Bypass Surgery

Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman has successfully performed its first coronary artery bypass grafting surgery, marking the launch of advanced cardiac surgical services at the academic medical centre and expanding access to high-end heart care in the region.

Ajman, UAE:

Thumbay University Hospital has successfully completed its first Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of advanced cardiac care services at the academic medical centre.

According to a press release issued here today by the hospital, The procedure was performed on a 51-year-old patient, Syed Omer, who was diagnosed with severe ischemic coronary artery disease, including critical left main coronary artery stenosis. The patient also had diabetes mellitus, necessitating careful perioperative management.

According to hospital officials, the surgery involved a double-vessel bypass using the off-pump, or beating-heart, technique, in which the heart continues to function during the operation without the use of a heart-lung machine. This method is associated with reduced surgical stress and faster initial recovery in selected patients.

The surgery was carried out by a specialised cardiac surgery team led by Dr. Khaled Farrag, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon. Two grafts were placed to bypass the blocked coronary arteries and restore blood flow to the heart muscle. The patient has since been discharged and is recovering at home under remote medical supervision.

Commenting on the achievement, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, said the first successful bypass surgery marked the beginning of advanced cardiac surgical services at the university hospital and reflected its clinical and infrastructural preparedness.

Hospital authorities said the successful CABG demonstrates Thumbay University Hospital’s operational readiness to manage complex and high-risk cardiac conditions. The cardiac programme is supported by advanced operating theatres, intensive care units, diagnostic facilities, and integrated emergency and rehabilitation services.

With this development, the hospital has entered the domain of advanced heart surgery, with plans to expand cardiac procedures and specialised programmes as part of its ongoing clinical growth.