Topudurthi Prakash Reddy condemns Kuppam clashes, says Naidu is losing popularity

Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy has strongly condemned the brutality of TDP workers in Kuppam. He flagged that Chandrababu is losing popularity day by day and resorting to filthy politics to save his existence.

Reacting to Former minister Paritala Sunitha's allegations, he said that he is ready to fight the atrocities of the Paritala family and questioned what is wrong in stopping those who are kidnapping Chennekottapalli Vice sarpanch Raja Reddy.

Prakash Reddy said that it has become habit for the Paritala family to curse the police and opined that it is appropriate for Paritala Sunita to abuse the police who providing security.

Topudurthi alleged that the Paritala family is trying to create chaos in the Raptadu constituency for politics.

Meanwhile, Minister Jogi Ramesh criticised that rebellion against TDP has started in Andhra Pradesh and Chandrababu will not be able to move around in the state. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, Minister Jogi Ramesh said Kuppam clashes are example of people ignoring the TDP. He said that the revolt against TDP has started from BCs.