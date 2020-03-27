Total 13 COVID-19 positive cases in AP

Amaravati: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh have reached to 13 as on Friday. By going through the statistics, the spread of the epidemic is in the second stage since the two new cases have no travel history. The two patients catched the virus through the local transmission.

In the latest bulletin released by the AP Home Medical and Family Welfare department, it is stated that they have tested total 51 samples on Friday out of which two proved positive. Still, the medical department has been waiting results of 25 samples in the State.

Patient 12 is from Visakhapatnam District, he is a primary contact of patient no. 7 who has returned from Birmingham. He got into contact with the patient no. 7 on March 17 and got admitted into hospital on March 21. He has been in hospital isolation since then.

Patient 13 is from Guntur District, she is a primary contact of Patientno. 10 who went to attend a religious meeting in Delhi. She got into contact with patient no. 10 on March 19. She got admitted into hospital on March 23. She has been under hospital isolation since then.

A web portal has been developed for real-time monitoring of the sample collection and testing for patients admitted in hospitals with COVID-19, informed the authorities.

The Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada and Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada labs have been confirmed by ICMR for COVID-19 Testing Sites.

New contact tracing guidelines have been communicated to the District Administration for more effective contact tracing. In the four State COVID-19 hospitals, arrangements are being made to increase the ICU capacity to 2,680 beds and ventilator capacity to 330 beds. 13 Private Medical Colleges in all districts are being designated as District special COVID-19 hospitals. A total of 23,479 beds have been arranged at District HQ and sub-districts levels for Quarantine facilities.

Arrangements have been made for the supply of 5.45 lakh N-95 Masks & 1.3 lakh PPEs for SARS-COV2 (COVID-19).

There are a total of 29,262 foreign returnees are identified in the State so far. Out of them, 29,136 people are under home isolation and 126 under hospital admission.

COVID dashboard is live