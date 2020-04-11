Total lockdown in Guntur today

Guntur: The District administration will impose complete lockdown in Guntur district on Sunday in the wake of increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.



District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar issued orders to this effect. However, the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 9 am to enable the people to purchase essential commodities.

The Collector urged the residents in red zones not to come out even to purchase essential commodities. All the essential commodities will be supplied at their doorsteps, he said. He appealed to the people not to come out of their houses and stay indoors. The district administration, he sid, is contemplating implementing complete lockdown on alternative days in the district. He suggested that people keep stock of essential commodities at least for 15 days and necessary medicines.

He said that they will give exemption to those who will go to hospitals. Meanwhile, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha visited red zone areas in Guntur city on Saturday and reviewed the situation. She interacted with the people and inquired whether they were getting vegetables and essential commodities at their doorsteps or not. She instructed the officials to make sure hundred per cent door-to-door garbage collection in the red zone areas and spray sodium hypochlorite. She directed the officials to book cases if traders violated the orders and opened the shops. She also instructed the officials if they identify suspected Coronavirus positive patients in the door to door survey, they should immediately inform the medical officers.