Total lockdown in Kurnool district says SP K Fakkeerappa

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP), K Fakkeerappa has said that lockdown is strictly being observed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the district. While addressing media personnel here on Saturday, the SP said shops selling essential commodities would be kept opened since 6 am to 1 pm and one person on motorbike is allowed to purchase the commodities and from 1 pm to 6 pm the people are allowed out only on medical emergencies. And from 6 pm to 6 am no one would be allowed due to strict implementation of curfew.



He further said that around 945 foreign returnees were known to have come to Kurnool. All foreign returnees were sent to house quarantine and they would be regularly monitored by the ANMs, local police and Panchyat secretaries. We have also developed Corona tracking application with the help of technology. This application has been installed in the mobiles of all 945 foreign returnees, if any of them come out of house quarantine then an alert message would be received at the command control room, said the SP.

He further said that 47 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in a single day on Friday and 164 persons have been taken into custody.

A fine of Rs.7 lakhs was imposed under Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. Some people were transported through containers into the district, those containers have been caught and cases were filed. Later they were sent back to the states that have come from. Stringent bandobast is being taken at the Karnataka and Telangana state borders, the SP said.