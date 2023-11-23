Total transparency in engg posts’ recruitment: TTD chief

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy asserted that the recruitment in the vacant posts of Engineering Department in TTD will be conducted in total transparency without giving scope for any recommendations.

Addressing a media conference along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at Sri Padmavati Rest House here on Wednesday, he said neither the TTD Board nor its officials will involve and there is no room for recommendations and applicants should not get cheated by approaching brokers. He said the recruitment of 60 posts is being carried out on complete merit basis through exams with the papers prepared by experts from IIT Chennai. “In a phased manner, we will fulfil vacancy in educational institutions also”, he maintained.

Adding further, the TTD chairman said notifications in prominent newspapers were issued for civil engineering posts besides being uploaded on TTD website and given scrolling in SVBC channel also.

The Chairman earlier briefed about the importance of Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam, which is set to commence with a grand procession of various artistes from SV Vedic University to Alipiri Go Mandiram on Thursday. He said the motto of the Homam is for the well-being of the humanity.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam were also present.