Tough competition among aspirants for TDP ticket

Srikakulam: Tough competition is being witnessed for TDP ticket in Rajam Assembly constituency. In addition to party sitting in-charge and former MLA Kondru Murali Mohan, party senior leadersRavada Seetha Ram and Savalapurapu Venkata Ramana Madiga are also in the race.

These two leaders submitted their resumes to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh recently during his Sankharavam tour in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Ravada Seetha Ram belongs to Mala community of the SC category and he is a civil contractor and doing works under the municipal administration department particularly in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Seetha Ram is a native of Vangara mandal which is part of the Rajam Assembly constituency and he has good connect with local people. He is appealing to the TDP high command to consider his name under local quota. Seetha Ram is working as the TDP SC cell State general secretary and having cordial relations with the largest voter chunk Turpukapu community leaders in Rajam, Regidi, Vangara and Santhakaviti mandals. He is expecting the party ticket as the party high command is planning to introduce new faces in many Assembly constituencies.

Another leader from Srikakulam Savalapurapu Venkata Ramana Madiga is also making efforts through party senior leaders for Rajam ticket. He has been in TDP for the last three decades and has cordial relations with the party leaders across the district. Previously he served as Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDCOP) chairman and worked for its development in the backward Srikakulam district.

He is also expecting a TDP ticket from Rajam as the party high command is also considering allotting tickets to the candidates of other than Mala community within the SC category.