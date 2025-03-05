Steve Smith Announces ODI Retirement, Focuses on Test Cricket

Australia's star middle-order batter Steve Smith announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His last appearance in ODIs was in the Champions Trophy semifinal against India. He remained the top-scorer for Australia with 73, although the team lost the match to India.

He played in 170 ODIs, scoring 5,800 runs with an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96. He also scored 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, with the highest score of 164 against New Zealand in 2016.

Smith also contributed as a leg-spinning all-rounder, taking 28 wickets and 90 catches throughout his career.

Smith's retirement from ODIs follows a loss to India in the Champions Trophy semifinal, where he informed his teammates of his decision to retire from the format immediately. However, he will continue to play in Test cricket and T20 Internationals.

Smith’s ODI career featured major achievements, including being part of Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2023. He also captained 64 matches, securing 32 victories.

George Bailey of Cricket Australia supported Smith’s decision. He praised Smith’s great ODI career.

Smith is now focused on Test cricket. He aims to contribute in the World Test Championship Final and upcoming matches against the West Indies and England.