Just In
Ubisoft's Far Cry Extraction Shooter, Project Maverick, Rebooted
Ubisoft has rebooted Project Maverick, its new Far Cry extraction-shooter game, originally part of Far Cry 7. The game, set in the Alaskan wilderness, will be reworked as development teams focus on Far Cry 7. Updates to Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 6 were also released.
Ubisoft’s new Far Cry extraction shooter game, codenamed Project Maverick, is being rebooted. It was originally planned as part of Far Cry 7, but due to internal reviews, it is now being reset for further development. The game was supposed to offer a multiplayer experience set in the Alaskan wilderness, where players would fight against both animals and soldiers. However, it’s now being reworked by the Ubisoft teams, with many developers shifting focus to Far Cry 7.
The development teams in charge of Project Maverick have been reassigned to other tasks, with some being placed on Far Cry 7 (Project Blackbird). As part of Ubisoft’s plan to restructure and improve their development process, some developers will be reassigned to other projects, while others are currently without active work. The Far Cry 7 game is expected to be released by 2026.
In the meantime, updates to Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 6 were released, allowing players to carry over their achievement progress from Ubisoft Connect to Steam, keeping fans engaged until the next big games arrive.