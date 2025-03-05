Nagababu finalised as MLA quota MLC Candidate

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's brother, Konidela Nagababu, has been confirmed as the Jana Sena candidate for the upcoming MLC elections under the MLA quota. The decision was made by party president and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who has entrusted Nagababu, currently serving as the party's state general secretary, with the responsibility of filing his nomination.

Pawan Kalyan officially announced Nagababu's candidacy, marking him as one among the five seats available for election. A campaign advocating Nagababu's selection as the MLC candidate has been ongoing, and it now appears to have borne fruit.

Recently, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan engaged in a discussion with Chief Minister Chandrababu, which reportedly lasted an hour and focused on Nagababu's candidacy. Previously, there had been indications that Nagababu would be inducted into the cabinet; however, after facing adverse reactions on social media, Jana Sena revised its strategy, contemplating a potential move for him towards the Rajya Sabha.