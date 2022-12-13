Tourism Minister calls for promotion of art & culture

Visakhapatnam: Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare Minister RK Roja said that along with culture and tradition, efforts should be made to pass on various art forms to future generations. Attending as chief guest at the 'Jagananna Swarnotsava Sambaralu' programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission at VMRDA Children's Arena here on Tuesday, the minister said the Chief Minister of the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was doling out several welfare programmes for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

While some of the art forms were witnessing a diminishing trend, the minister observed that nurturing them helps in keeping the art and culture of the state alive. As part of the 'sambaralu', competitions were held at the zonal level. It was followed by the state level contests in Vizag. Artists from Tirupati, Guntur and Rajamahendravaram, among others, will participate in the three-day state level contest.

Speaking about the Jana Sena Party, the tourism minister stated that it is nothing but a 'flop' party. Later, Roja joined the dance floor to shake a leg with the tribal women. She distributed certificates to the artists. Zilla Parishad Chairperson J Subhadra, Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission Chairperson Vangapandu Usha, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, among others attended.