Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao hopes party will repeat same feat in civic polls

Visakhapatnam: The welfare schemes and development measures rolled out by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy led to the victory in all the four phases of the local body elections that concluded on Sunday, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Participating in the celebrations held at Bheemunipatnam party office here on Monday, the minister said 95 per cent candidates of Padmanabham, 90 per cent of Anandapuram mandal have emerged victorious in the panchayat polls.

He said the YSRCP-supported candidates won from 15 panchayats in Bhimili zone. Srinivasa Rao exuded confidence that the party will continue to win in the ensuing civic body polls as well.

The minister stated that the YSRCP government was providing corruption-free administration in the state and it would develop the villages like never before.

As part of the celebrations, Srinivasa Rao played drums to cheer the winning candidates and party activists.