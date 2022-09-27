Tourism walk organised to mark 'World Tourism Day'

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'World Tourism Day-2022', officials, students and an army of volunteers took out a tourism walk at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Stressing on the need to maintain Vizag as a clean city, District Collector A Mallikarjuna underlined the need to make the port city a plastic-free destination.

Regional Director of the tourism department Srinivasa Pani, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation P Raja Babu took part in the tourism walk along with the Collector that stretched from Kali Mata temple to YSR statue at RK Beach. About 56 tourist spots across the district would be developed by VMRDA, GVMC and the tourism department to draw more tourists after the pandemic period, the Collector mentioned.

The officials laid emphasis on keeping the city clean and that the onus lies on each individual. Along with the locals, students from Sun International College took part in the event. As a part of the World Tourism Day celebrations, adopt a portion of the beach programme was held at VMRDA Children's Arena. Artistes performed impressive cultural show on the occasion.