Live
- Chief Minister to inaugurate a host of facilities at AU campus
- Delhi government to launch dengue awareness campaign: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- Govt busy in transfer scam: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai
- 'Ensure BJP wins MP Assembly polls with full majority': Shah tells booth-level workers in Indore
- Electric retrofitting of autos need of the hour
- Tourist board overturns
- 1 killed, 35 injured in blast in Pakistan
- New rules in Telugu ‘Bigg Boss 7;’ making show much interesting
- Dil Raju panel wins TFCC elections
- AP police rescue puppies stranded in flood and unites with mother dog in NTR district
Just In
Chief Minister to inaugurate a host of facilities at AU campus
Delhi government to launch dengue awareness campaign: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Govt busy in transfer scam: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai
'Ensure BJP wins MP Assembly polls with full majority': Shah tells booth-level workers in Indore
Electric retrofitting of autos need of the hour
Tourist board overturns
Tourist board overturns
Highlights
A tourist board overturned at Visakhapatnam Rushikonda beach here on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: A tourist board overturned at Visakhapatnam Rushikonda beach here on Sunday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.
The boat driver and two others escaped safely as they wore life jackets.
Police identified victims as Ravi and Suresh from Pendurthi and Madhurawada areas who were travelling in the boat at the time of the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS