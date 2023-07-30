  • Menu
Tourist board overturns
Visakhapatnam: A tourist board overturned at Visakhapatnam Rushikonda beach here on Sunday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The boat driver and two others escaped safely as they wore life jackets.

Police identified victims as Ravi and Suresh from Pendurthi and Madhurawada areas who were travelling in the boat at the time of the incident.




