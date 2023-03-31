Guntur: 'Traders' syndicate offering lower price to chilli farmers'

Traders at Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard are allegedly formed into syndicate and offering low prices and collecting five per cent market cess from farmers. As a result, the farmers are getting lower prices, thus incurring losses. Farmers said that they had already suffered losses due to unseasonal rains and pest attacks. The traders offering lowest prices and collecting five per cent cess had further increased their financial crisis. "But we have no choise except to sell red chilli stocks at lower price, because all the traders are offering the same price," they lamented.





Farmers from Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Ongole and Krishna districts will bring red chillies stocks to Guntur Mirchi yard to get better prices. A farmer from Kandrika village of Vinukonda mandal, Jakkula Kondaiah said that he had cultivated red chilli in five acres and got good yield. "The traders paid Rs 19,500 per quintal for Teja variety of red chillies. Though the red chilli quality is good, traders offered lower prices, stating moisture percentage is more,' he said. Kondaiah said that at present Teja variety is being sold at Rs 23,000 per quintal, but the traders paid Rs 3,500 less per quintal and also collected 5% cess. 'When asked why they are collecting more, the traders said that they have to pay shop rent and meet other expenses. Situation forced me to sell at a lower price,' he lamented.





Another former P Sivaiah of Vinukonda mandal said, "Pest attack and unseasonal rains damaged the crop. As a result, I have suffered losses." He said that the traders at Mirchi Yard offered Rs 19,000 per quintal for Teja variety. When pointed about the higher price for Teja variety, they said the quality of red chilli is not good, he added. "When I bargained, they paid Rs 19,500 per quintal and also took 5 per cent towards market cess. The mirchi yard officials have failed to check the collection of rents and 5% cess from the farmers," he alleged. Regional Joint Director of Agriculture Marketing K Srinivasa Rao directed Guntur Mirchi Yard secretary I Venkateswara Reddy to inquire into the matter and to see that the farmers will get a better price. "Traders have to pay 1% cess to the mirchi yard. I will take necessary action," he assured.