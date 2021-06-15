Trading activity resumes at Guntur Mirchi Yard

Guntur : Trading activity resumed in Asia's biggest Mirchi Yard in Guntur city after summer vacation.

The Mirchi Yard received 32,917 bags of red chillies of which 27,541 bags were sold on Monday. At present 5,800 bags of red chilli stock remained in the market.

Teja variety of red chilli is selling at Rs 16,200 per quintal, Badigi variety at Rs17,400 and Devanuri Deluxe variety of red chilli at Rs10,700 per quintal.

The officials are expecting red chilli stocks from Karnataka to arrive to Guntur Mirchi Yard during this season due to high price in Guntur mirchi yard compared to Karnataka. Similarly, red chilli arrivals are expected to continue for another one month.

The Mirchi Yard officials have taken all precautions to check spread of Covid-19 in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases. They kept sanitizer and masks for the farmers at mirchi yard gates. The officials sanitized the mirchi yard premises.