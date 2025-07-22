Traditional Pallavotsavam observed at Tirumala

Tirumala: The traditional Pallavotsavam was observed in a religious manner in Tirumala on Monday.

In connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of the Maharaja, of Mysore, TTD observes the traditional Pallavotsavam.

Following the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi were taken in a procession to the Karnataka choultry, where the representatives of the Mysore royal family offered traditional rituals to the deities.

Subsequently, officials from the Karnataka State government and representatives of the Mysore royal family extended a formal welcome and performed a special Harathi to the deities.

Special pujas were conducted, Naivedyam was presented and prasadam was distributed to devotees.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu, Board members Janga Krishnamurthy and Naresh, temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Ramakrishna and other officials participated in the event.