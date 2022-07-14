Traffic diversions to facilitate Srinivasa Sethu construction

Tirupati: To facilitate Srinivasa Sethu flyover construction works between Ramanuja circle and Poornakumbham circle, police diverted traffic with effect from July 15.

Vehicles coming from Kadapa, Kurnool and Hyderabad have to pass through Karakambadi road to reach the city while the vehicles coming from Nellore, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu, Puttur and Chennai will take diversion at Ramavilas circle in Renigunta to reach Karakambadi, Mangalam and Leela Mahal circle.

All these vehicles take diversion at Gajulamandyam junction to RC Puram Junction, Ramanujapalli Check post, Mahila University, Balaji Colony, Nandi Circle (Kapilatheertham) to Srinivasa Sethu in the city. Palle Velugu services and other RTC buses have to come via Renigunta to Narayanadri Hospital, Tiruchanur flyover, RC Puram junction, MR Palli Police station, West Church, Balaji Colony, Nandi Circle and Srinivasa Sethu to reach RTC Bus station. The RTC bus services from Bengaluru and Chittoor to take diversion at Ramanujapalli check post to Mahila University, Alipiri, Nandi Circle, Srinivasa Sethu or Chandragiri town, Cherlopalli, Zoo park road, Alipiri, Nandi Circle and Srinivasa Seth to reach RTC bus station.

RTC buses from Anantapur, Madanapalli and Piler will take diversion at Cherlopalli junction to Alipiri bypass road, Nandi Circle, Srinivasa Sethu to reach RTC bus station. Light Vehicles going towards Renigunta, Ramanuja circle and Lakshmipuram are allowed on DBR Hospital road, Hero Honda Show Room and Railway Level Crossing on Renigunta road to reach these localities. In a release on Wednesday, SP Parameswara Reddy urged the people to cooperate with the police to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic particularly ambulances, medical and government vehicles and for the speedy completion of Srinivasa Sethu.