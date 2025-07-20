Traffic police get fleet of 25 motorcycles

Visakhapatnam: Extending support to the police department in streamlining the traffic, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Private Limited (AM/NS India) provided 25 motorcycles to the city police under its corporate environmental responsibility (CER) programme.

As part of it, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad formally handed over the vehicles to City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi on Saturday in the presence of executive director M. Ravindranath and Head-HR and Admin of AMNS India Pvt Ltd DS. Varma.

Appreciating the company’s continued support to the district administration in various aspects like education, health and environment, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that the initiative would motivate the traffic police for effective traffic control.

The Commissioner of Police said the traffic motorcycles provided last year helped the police and paved the way for effective traffic control. The new motorcycles provided will be handy in reaching out to more areas.

In 2024 also, AMNS India has provided 32 motorcycles and one towing vehicle to the city traffic police. In addition to the above, various activities have been taken up by AMNS like construction of BC Hostel Building, execution of 265-kw solar power projects at King George Hospital, Government Victoria Hospital, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and at various educational institutions in the city.

Next, the company plans to take up 297-kW solar power projects in the year 2025 at various government hospitals like Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, Government Hospital for Mental Care, Rani Chandramani Devi Hospital and at various educational institutions in Visakhapatnam.