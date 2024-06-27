Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Vijayawada today

In light of the memorial service being held for Ramoji Rao, head of Enadu organizations, in Vijayawada today, authorities have imposed traffic restrictions in the city. The restrictions are set to continue from 2 pm to 9 pm. meeting in honor of Rao.

During this time, all types of vehicular traffic traveling from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam will be diverted to Penamalur via Ramalingeswara Nagar and Karakatta. Additionally, Tadigadapa 100 feet road will be completely closed from 2 pm, with traffic being redirected via Poranki Nidamanur.

The authorities are urging residents and commuters to plan their routes accordingly and to expect delays due to the traffic restrictions put in place.