Trainee collectors toured Paderu

10 trainee collectors visited the agency in the Paderu area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday. First, they visited Modapalli village and inspected the coffee plantations. There they met the coffee farmers of that village. Later visited Vandana Vikasa Kendra.

They went to the Collector's bungalow and met with the District Collector Sumit Kumar. From there the group went to Moda Kondamma temple and visited the goddess. They Visited Dallapalli's viewpoint also.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, Assistant Collector Asutosh Srivatsava, DRDA Project Director V. Murali, and others participated.