Live
- Noise launches its First Smart Ring, Luna Ring; consolidates its leadership in smart wearables with New Form Factor
- Punjabi Bagh Building Collapse-Kejriwal government announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid for victims’ family
- After Hijab issue in 2022 Udupi on headline for Voyeurism College Incident Sparks Outrage and Controversy
- Trainee collectors toured Paderu
- Number of dengue cases less than last year, says Odisha govt
- Two days holidays for education institutions
- Thunderstorms are likely in GHMC limits in the next 24 hours
- Former MLA Akula Rajender, ex-MLC Rangareddy to join BJP
- One worker killed after cement mixture machine collapses from building’s 4th floor
- Heavy rains to bring more woes in Hyderabad today
Just In
Noise launches its First Smart Ring, Luna Ring; consolidates its leadership in smart wearables with New Form Factor
Punjabi Bagh Building Collapse-Kejriwal government announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid for victims’ family
After Hijab issue in 2022 Udupi on headline for Voyeurism College Incident Sparks Outrage and Controversy
Trainee collectors toured Paderu
Number of dengue cases less than last year, says Odisha govt
Two days holidays for education institutions
Trainee collectors toured Paderu
Highlights
10 trainee collectors visited the agency in the Paderu area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday.
10 trainee collectors visited the agency in the Paderu area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday. First, they visited Modapalli village and inspected the coffee plantations. There they met the coffee farmers of that village. Later visited Vandana Vikasa Kendra.
They went to the Collector's bungalow and met with the District Collector Sumit Kumar. From there the group went to Moda Kondamma temple and visited the goddess. They Visited Dallapalli's viewpoint also.
District Collector Sumit Kumar, ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, Assistant Collector Asutosh Srivatsava, DRDA Project Director V. Murali, and others participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS