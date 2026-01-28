  1. Home
Training programme held on natural farming

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 11:17 AM IST

Nellore: As part of initiative in motivating the farmers towards natural farming, National Mission of Natural Farming(NMNF) and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha(RSS) have jointly organized a five-day training programme to the farmers here on Tuesday.

As many as 106 farmers from various villages participated in the five-day event. On this occasion, several ideal farmers(Adarsa Ruthulu) shared their experiences related to rich yields, low investment, securing zero pesticides quality food grains through natural farming.

Ideal farmer K Mallikarjuna has urged the farmers to adopt the concept of natural farming to produce quality food grains.

NMNF state project manager Dr K Keerthi has urged the farmers to go for Natural Farming as the government is giving top priority by liberally lending the loans for the loans. DPM K Kannaiah has urged the farmers to utise the five-day training programme as it will be a better opportunity for them to know latest technologies in natural farming with less investments and low water management procedures.

