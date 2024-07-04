‘Transfer of power throws higher edu into crisis in State’

Anantapur : Severe crisis plaguing higher education sector in the State universities, which are facing issues like shortage of teaching staff and administrative mismanagement.

With the change of the government, several Vice-Chancellors, Registrars, Rectors and Directors have resigned or taken prolonged leave, leaving the universities without key leadership, at a time when the academic calendar has just started.

Common Entrance Test conveners are absent, which may disrupt the admissions process in universities and affiliated colleges. Private universities, on the other hand, have already filled their seats for the year, potentially drawing away merit students, who now seek certainty in their academic pursuits.



PhD adjudication processes have not been conducted in many universities, causing delay for students, who submitted their thesis or dissertations in 2023. This delay impacts academic and professional aspirations of students, potentially harming their career prospects and academic progress.

Rayalaseema, Dravidian University, Vikrama Simhapuri University, Adikavi Nannaya University, Krishna University, BR Ambedkar University and Urdu University have less than 12 permanent staff.

Other universities SV University, SK University, Yogi Vemana University, Acharya Nagarjuna University and Andhra University have less than 40 or 50 staff members. This acute shortage affects teaching quality, administrative efficiency and the ability of universities to function effectively.

“The State government must prioritise filling vacant positions and addressing governance issues to restore stability and efficiency in higher education institutions. Enhance administrative capacity by appointing qualified and experienced V-Cs and ensuring functional Executive Councils to oversee university affairs effectively,” according to a study report submitted to the government by Save Education Forum president M Suresh Babu.

The report suggests immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellors and key administrative officials, expedite recruitment process for faculty positions and improve teaching standards, re-establishment of Higher Education Council with adequate staffing and resources to provide regulatory oversight and support to universities. Provision of support mechanisms for affected students awaiting PhD adjudication and those facing delays in thesis submission, ensuring continuity in academic planning and admissions processes to minimise disruptions for current and prospective students are some of the recommendations of the Forum.