Transform Kadapa as child-friendly city: Joint Collector Saikanth Varma

Kadapa: Joint Collector Saikanth Varma has directed the officials to initiate steps for transforming Kadapa as child-friendly city. Addressing the officials over Children in Street Situation (CISS) issue here on Wednesday, he said that as many as 31 orphan children have been identified during a 5-day drive organised from December 23-27 in the district.

The JC asked them to launch a special drive for second time to locate street children at the places like bus stands, railway stations, temples, hotels, factories taking support of police. He said the administration would take stringent action on those who use child at working places as per law.

The JC has directed the police to concentrate on recovery of missing children based on cases registered in different police stations in the district. Project Directors from ICDS, DRDA, SSA Padmaja, Murali Manohar, Prabhakar Reddy officials from various departments, representatives from non-governmental organisations were present.