Tree cutting for Jagan’s helipad draws Pawan’s ire

Amaravati: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Amalapuram in Konaseema district on July 26. On this occasion, a helipad is being prepared by cutting coconut trees in an empty space at the Old Police Quarters for the landing of the CM's helicopter. Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan responded to this. Taking a jibe, he said even the trees are lamenting under the rule of YCP. He tweeted with scenes of downed trees.

In Konaseema, the coconut tree is considered as the eldest son of the house. Such coconut trees were also cut vertically. Tamil Nadu treats the tree as a member of the family. Those who accumulate assets in this State should also know this. He tweeted, "Rakshati Rakshitah" in the tree. He asked the AP CS to tell the officials not to cut the trees like this.

If you don't read Jandhyala Papaya Shastri's 'Pushpa Vilapam', if you don't understand Jagdish Chandra Bose's experiments, you will see what happens when you injure plants and trees. Even if the CM doesn't care, at least the Chief Secretary of the AP government should advise the concerned officials not to cut down trees indiscriminately," he tweeted.