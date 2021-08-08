Tremors felt in parts of AP and Telangana today, no property loss reported

A series of earthquakes have created a stir in the two Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday morning. The earthquake was reported near Guntur and Pulichintala in Andhra Pradesh between 7.15 am and 8.20 am this morning. The officials said that a magnitude of 2.7 and 2.3 on the Richter scale was reported.



On the other hand, tremors felt in Chintalapalem and Mella Pond of Suryapet district at a magnitude of 1.8 on the Richter scale. Authorities said there have been earthquakes in the vicinity of Pulichintala for the past week. NGRI scientist Sri Nagesh also confirmed that the quake had occurred.

Although there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquakes in AP and Telangana, there is concern over the series of tremors.