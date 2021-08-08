Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tremors felt in parts of AP and Telangana today, no property loss reported

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

A series of earthquakes have created a stir in the two Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday morning at Suryapet and Guntur.

A series of earthquakes have created a stir in the two Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday morning. The earthquake was reported near Guntur and Pulichintala in Andhra Pradesh between 7.15 am and 8.20 am this morning. The officials said that a magnitude of 2.7 and 2.3 on the Richter scale was reported.

On the other hand, tremors felt in Chintalapalem and Mella Pond of Suryapet district at a magnitude of 1.8 on the Richter scale. Authorities said there have been earthquakes in the vicinity of Pulichintala for the past week. NGRI scientist Sri Nagesh also confirmed that the quake had occurred.

Although there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquakes in AP and Telangana, there is concern over the series of tremors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X