Trial run of vacuum cleaner held

Nellore : To clear the garbage from the streets, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) has adopted an innovative method with the help of a machine, called ‘Jatayu’. As part of this initiative, the municipal authorities have conducted trial run with Jatayu at VR PG College and YMCA grounds on Wednesday.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja monitored the functioning of the machine and said that this machine will work with highly sophisticated technology, called Vacuum Pressure System, and it can break even coconuts into small pieces and remove them.

Surya Teja said that this machine will be used for a month at various places in the city as part of the trial run from Wednesday. After observing the performance, these machines will be brought very soon, he added.

Sanitation, medical and health department officials were present.