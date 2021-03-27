Trial run successful for lifting radial gates of Polavaram project

Polavaram: The trial run of lifting the radial gates of the multipurpose Polavarm Irrigation project was successfully conducted on Friday.

The engineering giant Megha has already successfully erected 34 out of 48 gates and fixed 56 out of 96 cylinders.

The Polavaram Irrigation Project chief engineer Sudhakar Babu and SE Narasimha Murthy and general managers of Megha Satish Babu and Mishra along with the project in-charge Nagendra inspected the working of the trial run of lifting the gates on Friday.

General manger Satish said that five power packs out of 24 were already fitted and two radial gates could be lifted with the help of one power pack. All the ten river sluice gates were erected and cylinders were fitted to three sluice gates.

The trial run was started with lifting 44 and 43 gates which were lifted up to six metres and brought down by three metres. The gates could be lifted with the help of hydraulic cylinder at the rate of 1.56 metres per minute. The gates are designed in such a way to withstand the pressure of 2400 tonnes.

The work on the rest of the gates is expedited after successful run of the lifting of the radial gates.