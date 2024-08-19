Tribal Kids' Education in Jeopardy as NRSTCs Remain Closed in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: As the academic year has already begun, many tribal children in Andhra Pradesh are facing a serious setback due to the delayed reopening of Non-Residential Special Training Centres (NRSTCs). These centres are crucial for providing primary education to children living in remote tribal areas, but this year, their delayed renewal has left many students without access to schooling.

The NRSTCs are supposed to be renewed and operational before the school year starts. However, this year’s delays have affected at least 81 children in the Anakapalle district alone. Villages like Buddepadu, Anuku, Mitrasi Colony, and Pitrugedda, among others, are particularly hard-hit by this issue. Without these centres, children in these areas are missing out on essential education.

The tribal community is growing increasingly concerned and urging authorities to speed up the process to reopen these centres.

The closure of these centres is not just an administrative issue. It directly impacts the lives of many children who rely on them for basic education. With no alternative arrangements in place, the affected children are left without the learning opportunities they need.