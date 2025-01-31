Tribal varsity phase-1 works to be completed by April

Vizianagaram: The state government is on a mission to complete the first phase of works regarding Central Tribal University (CTU) by April this year. It instructed the district collector to monitor the works and make it possible to meet the target. Collector Dr B R Ambedkar on Thursday inspected the construction work of the Central Tribal University buildings at Dattirajeru and Mentada mandals. The government allocated 560 acre land in Maradam of Dattirajeru mandal and Kuntinavalasa village of Mentada mandal for the institute.

Besides these lands, funds for providing basic amenities like drinking water, electricity and roads were also sanctioned. Union government is planning to conduct classes from this own campus from the next academic year. At present, construction of hostel buildings, administrative buildings, and guest houses for the students is going on.

During his visit, collector Dr B R Ambedkar, along with CTU officials and state government officials, inspected the construction works on the university premises. He examined the progress of the boys’ hostel, administrative building, mess, and guest house works and enquired with the engineering officials about whether they would be completed by April.

He also enquired about the drinking water supply and electricity supply works being provided to the university by the state government. He inspected the site allotted for electricity substation. He directed the APTransco SE Lakshman Rao to take steps to get funds sanctioned for the construction of the substation in a speedy manner.